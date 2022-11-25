Recovered land in Chennai will be used for public benefit, says T.N. Minister

November 25, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

HR&CE Dept Minister P.K. Sekar Babu spoke of 13,293 sq ft of land that had been encroached upon but was now recovered on Walltax Road; he also said, in response to a question that the Amma canteens would function as usual

The Hindu Bureau

HR & CE Dept Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, seen with Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Chennai Mayor R. Priya on an inspection on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Government land that has been been cleared of encroachments will not be used for revenue generation but for public good, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu said on Friday.

Interacting with the media after an inspection in Royapuram zone, he said 13,293 square feet of land, occupied by an old theatre, on Walltax Road, had been encroached upon by private individuals. The land was recovered through the sustained efforts of the Chennai Corporation. “Prominent leaders of the Dravidian movement such as C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran and M.R. Radha have used this space for artistic purposes,” he said.

Mr. Sekarbabu said that about 1,680 square feet on Angappa Naicken Street, behind the Urdu Middle School, had also been recovered. The school lacks adequate infrastructure and the recovered land would be used to build new classrooms, he said.

The renovation of Victoria Mahal by the Chennai Corporation would also begin soon, he said.

In response to a question, the Minister said Amma canteens would function as usual, and no workers would be laid off.

As for the Kasi Tamil Sangamam, he said the Union government had not yet expressed anything about it to the State government.

