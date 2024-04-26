RDO begins probe into death of 22-year-old woman

April 26, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

A probe by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) into the recent death of a 22-year-old woman has begun.

Sharmila, 22, of Jalladianpet was found dead a few months after her husband, Praveen, 26, was murdered in Pallikaranai in a case of honour killing.

Praveen, who hailed from Ambedkar Street, Pallikaranai, was a member of the Dalit community. He married Sharmila who belonged to the other backward caste, after they fell in love with each other, despite opposition from the latter’s family. The couple lived at Praveen’s parental house in Pallikaranai for a couple of months.

On February 23, Sharmila’s brother Dinesh, 24, and four of his acquaintances allegedly hacked Praveen to death.

Based on a complaint from Sharmila, the Pallikaranai police registered a case, and Dinesh and the four others. Sharmila demanded that her parents and another brother be arrested citing their involvement.

Under such circumstances, Sharmila attempted to end her life, following which she was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where she died on Monday.

In a written complaint to Tambaram Police Commissioner, Praveen’s mother alleged that Sharmila took the extreme step after the police failed to add her parents and elder brother’s names in the chargesheet.

Since the case involves the suicide of a woman within seven years of her marriage, the RDO and an Assistant Commissioner are conducting separate inquiries as per the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

