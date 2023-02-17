Ramesh Krishnan gets Rotary Club’s Lifetime Achievement Award

February 17, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Former India Davis Cup tennis player Ramesh Krishnan was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual awards night function organised by the Rotary Club of Madras, T. Nagar (RCMT), in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president and ace tennis player Vijay Amritraj presented the award and a citation to Mr. Krishnan. Mr. Vijay Amritraj was the recipient of the first award in 2010.

Golf player Uttam Singh Mundy was awarded for vocational excellence and K.V. Rangaswami, former Executive Director and Member of the Board of L&T, was honoured with the Living Legend Award.

Meenakshi Periakaruppan, president of the RCMT, spoke about the social welfare activities of the club, including purchasing of medical equipment and improving education amenities in schools.

N. Nandakumar, District Governor, Rotary International 3232, and Mohan Rajan, Chairman (Fundraising) of the club, participated.