CHENNAI

22 April 2021 00:13 IST

The Ramco Cements Ltd., Alathiyur, has received the ‘Gold Category’ award in the Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Awards-2020. More than 150 companies participated from various sectors such as cement, power, steel and automobile.

Ramco Cements had participated in the ‘cement category’, according to a company release.

Advertising

Advertising