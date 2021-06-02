Rajan Eye Care Hospital donates ECG machines to government hospital

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 16:09 IST

The Rajan Eye Care Hospital donated ECG Machines and plastic sheet rolls to the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar in Chennai on Wednesday. Also, the hospital provided body bags to the hospital authorities so that the dignity of those who died could be maintained.

The Rajan Eye Care Hospital, in association with the Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar, has been involved in donating oxygen cylinders, flow meters, and concentrators, to several government hospitals in the State including Government Stanley Hospital, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Namakkal Rasipuram General Hospital, and Primary Health Centres in Maduranthakam of Chengalpet district. Glucometers and glucostrips were also distributed to these hospitals.

