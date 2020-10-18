Quack arrested for trying to register as doctor

CHENNAI

18 October 2020 01:12 IST

The Arumbakkam police have arrested a 41-year-old quack who attempted to register with Tamil Nadu Medical Council by producing a forged certificate two years ago.

The suspect, who has been identified as Jayapandi of Karur, submitted a certificate to register with the council in 2018. On scrutiny, the staff at the council found that it was forged and lodged a complaint with the police.

He was reported absconding from his native place in Karur district since then.

Arumbakkam police went to his uncle’s house in Avadi following information that he had come there.

As he had left already, the police team went to Koyambedu where they caught him before boarding a bus.

After the arrested, he reportedly told the police that he had obtained a forged certificate on payment of ₹25 lakh to three persons in Tiruchi.

Jayapandi has been remanded in judicial custody.