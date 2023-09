September 05, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Customs seized 12 pythons from a passenger who came from Bangkok to the city. On September 5, the passenger, who arrived at Chennai airport, was intercepted by officials based on intelligence inputs, according to a press release. When they examined his baggage, they found he had hidden 11 ball pythons and one northern white lipped python in his check-in baggage. The species were seized under Customs Act, 1962.

