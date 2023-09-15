ADVERTISEMENT

Pythons, black squirrel seized from passenger at Chennai airport

September 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The animals were seized from a passenger who had landed at the Chennai airport from Bangkok; further investigations are underway

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department seized 16 pythons and one black squirrel from an air passenger at the Chennai airport on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Following an intelligence input, one male Indian passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted by the officers. On examination of his checked-in baggage, 16 ball pythons and a black squirrel were found concealed. The animals were recovered and seized under provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigations are under way, as per a press release from Shivaprakash Veeresh Baddi, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US