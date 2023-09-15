Pythons, black squirrel seized from passenger at Chennai airport

September 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department seized 16 pythons and one black squirrel from an air passenger at the Chennai airport on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Following an intelligence input, one male Indian passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted by the officers. On examination of his checked-in baggage, 16 ball pythons and a black squirrel were found concealed. The animals were recovered and seized under provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigations are under way, as per a press release from Shivaprakash Veeresh Baddi, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

