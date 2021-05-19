PWD is in the process of allotting government bungalows to ministers

CHENNAI

19 May 2021 04:21 IST

The Public Works Department is in the process of allotting government bungalows on Greenways Road for State Ministers.

Work is in progress to complete painting and other minor works to allot official residences to the Ministers. According to sources in the PWD, 30 such residences are being allotted to Ministers, Assembly Speaker and opposition leader.

Most of the Ministers from the previous term have vacated their official residences. They are allowed a grace period of two months to vacate government houses as per rules.

The list for allotment of residences does not include Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ministers Durai Murugan, K.Ponmudy and E.V.Velu, sources said.