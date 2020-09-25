Protest staged at Lady Willindgon College of Education

CHENNAI

25 September 2020 00:35 IST

Students of elementary education course want exams to be held online

Students pursuing the diploma course in elementary education staged a protest on Thursday, demanding that their exams be held online.

Several students staged a sit-in at the Lady Willindgon College of Education in the morning.

They said they wanted the government to hold online exams, similar to the B.Ed and M.Ed students.

The protest was spearheaded by the Students Federation of India. S. Mirdhula, one of the protesters, said first year students and those writing their arrears would have to take the tests without a break for 14 days.

The police later took them to the Directorate of Public Instruction, where the protesters submitted a representation. They demanded that all students who had taken the tests so far be declared passed as a large portion of the lessons had not been completed. They pointed out that public transport had not been fully restored.

There were also discrepancies in the correction of answersheets, they alleged. Since there was no response, the protesters decided to continue the demonstration.