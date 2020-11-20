Projectors worth over ₹15 lakh stolen from Anna University

CHENNAI

20 November 2020 01:18 IST

Police have registered a case and are investigating

As many as 41 projectors worth more than ₹15 lakh were reportedly stolen from a classroom in Anna University.

The Kotturpuram police began investigation following a complaint from the management.

The police said the projectors went missing from a room in the C.V. Raman Science Park building.

During the lockdown, the building was used as a COVID-19 Care Centre for patients in isolation.

The projectors were removed and stored in a room when the building was handed over to the Corporation. The building was handed back to the Anna University administration in October.

On Tuesday evening, when Muthukumar, a junior civil engineer, opened the room where the projectors were stored away, he noticed that 41 devices were missing.

Based on a complaint from K. Gunasekaran, 55, who is an estate officer for the university, on Thursday, a case was registered and the matter was taken up for investigation.