Project for eco-restoration of Ennore Creek to begin shortly

Sustainable solution: The WRD has proposed a training wall at Ennore Creek to reduce sedimentation.

31 January 2021 01:31 IST

The project will be implemented over three years for a cost of ₹189 crore

A project for the holistic eco-restoration and rejuvenation of Ennore Creek is set to begin shortly.

The project has been proposed following the successful implementation of the eco-restoration project of Adyar Creek and Estuary. The State government gave administrative sanction for the project this month. It will be undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹189 crore.

The Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust and the Water Resources Department will implement the project over three years. The project is likely to be completed in 2023. The key aspects of the proposal include a sustainable river mouth opening at an estimated cost of ₹153 crore and habitat restoration for about ₹48.39 crore.

The project also includes the implementation of an environment management plan for the Ennore Creek at an estimated cost of ₹57 lakh and the removal of solid waste for ₹35 lakh. The final report of the study on Ennore Creek by the CRRT has been approved.

According to the WRD, the sustainable opening of the Ennore creek mouth and building of a training wall is proposed to reduce sedimentation.

However, a proposal seeking a permanent solution to sedimentation is awaiting approval and funding from Kamarajar Port Ltd. for two years now.

The restoration of Ennore Creek also involves dredging for 2 km from the mouth to the Ennore railway bridge. The work is proposed to be taken up in two phases and under the CRRT project.

The other work, including demolition of old piers near Nettukuppam, would also be included the project, sources said.

Corporation officials said the Ennore Creek eco-restoration project would mitigate flooding in residential neighbourhoods located along major waterways in the city. The integrated stormwater drain project in the Kosasthalaiyar basin in north Chennai would be incorporated into this project.