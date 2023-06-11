ADVERTISEMENT

Private sewage lorries go on strike in some parts of Chennai

June 11, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

They are opposed to the new regulation of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department instructing them to operate trips only through the 14420 helpline

The Hindu Bureau

Private sewage lorries parked along Pallavaram–Thuraipakkam Radial Road in Thoraipakkam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Private sewage lorries in some parts of Chennai stayed off roads on Saturday in protest of new regulations. T.S. Arunkumar, president, Chennai Private Sewage Lorry Operators Association, said about 300 lorries in various localities like Sholinganallur and Nesapakkam had stopped operations. This was in protest of the new regulation of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department instructing them to operate trips only through the 14420 helpline. The department must not restrict direct calls from consumers for sewage disposal, he added.

