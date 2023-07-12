ADVERTISEMENT

Prisoner attempts to escape in Chengalpattu, police shoot him in the leg

July 12, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said a 23-year-old prisoner who was taken from Puzhal prison to the Chengalpattu taluk prison on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, attempted to assault a police officer and escape, and was shot in the leg in retaliation

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old prisoner was shot in the leg when he attempted to assault, and then escape from, an assistant inspector of the Chengalpattu district police on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The man was later admitted to the Governement Chengalpattu Hospital for first aid and in the evening, was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai for specialised treatment. 

A senior police official of the Chengalpattu district said R. Ajay alias Sivaprakasam, who was in judicial custody at the Puzhal prison, was brought to the Chengalpattu taluk police station for an enquiry on Monday, July 10, 2023.

On Tuesday, during the course of the investigation, Ajay tried to escape from the police station by assaulting the assistant inspector, who, police said, in retaliation, shot Ajay in his leg with his service revolver. Ajay was immediately taken to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital, and, after being produced before the Chengalpattu judicial magistrate, the prisoner was taken to Government Stanley Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

