Principal of YMCA College of Physical Education in Chennai booked on sexual harassment charges

December 02, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had been sending obscene messages and making obnoxious calls to a postgraduation girl student of the college despite several warnings

The Hindu Bureau

All Women Police, Saidapet, booked a case against the principal of Physical Education College for sexually harassing a girl student.

Police said that George Abraham, principal of YMCA College of Physical Education, was booked following a complaint from a girl student studying post-graduation. A senior officer confirmed this and said charges were filed under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Abraham had been sending obscene messages and sexually harassing her for the last three months. She alleged that he used to make obnoxious calls as well. As he continued to sexually harass her despite repeated warnings, she lodged a complaint.

The police scrutinised the messages on her mobile phone to ascertain her version before booking the case. Further investigation is on.

