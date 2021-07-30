Postal insurance agents to be engaged

CHENNAI

30 July 2021 01:36 IST

The Department of Posts has called for applications to engage direct agents for sale of postal life insurance products. A walk-in interview will be conducted at the Ashok Nagar post office at 11 a.m. on August 2.

Candidates may send their details along with copy of education qualification certificate, age proof and address proof to doplichennai@gmail.com on or before August 2. Those aged between 18 and 50 years and passed Class 10 may apply and shortlisted candidates would be called for interview. They would have to provide cash security of ₹5,000 in the form of National Savings Certificate/Kisan Vikas Patra, said a press release from Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City South Division.

Advertising

Advertising