Post office in Medavakkam out of bounds for residents

They have sought stormwater drains and a raised road

When it rains, it is difficult to access the sub-post office at Surya Nagar Second Street in Surya Nagar, Medavakkam. Pedestrians have to wade through knee-deep water. The street is prone to flooding as it is low-lying and therefore rainwater from the adjacent Bhavani Amman Koil Street in Pallikaranai flows into it. Lack of stormwater drains at Surya Nagar is also one of the main reasons.

“Though steps are taken to drain the water immediately, a long-term solution is needed. Last year, I nearly fell down twice because potholes on the road were not visible due to inundation. Second Street should therefore be raised so that it is of the same height as Bhavani Amman Koil Street” says P. Keerthana, a resident of Medavakkam.

Due to this problem, many customers from this locality are going to the head post offices at Velachery and West Tambaram.

“The head post offices are more than 10 kilometres away. It takes additional fuel cost and time to reach those post offices. Hence, it is essential that stormwater drains are constructed at the earliest. Besides, encroachments blocking the path of water flow should be removed,” says M. P. Chezhiyan, another resident of Medavakkam