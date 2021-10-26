Policeman held for death of woman

CHENNAI

26 October 2021 00:36 IST

Foreshore Estate Police have arrested a head constable for the death of a 26-year-old woman.

Police sources said the victim, Vigneeshwari, 27, of Srinivasapuram got separated from her husband and was living with her two children in Foreshore Estate police station limits. Mugilan, a head constable attached to Neelankarai station, was acquainted with her. She was staying in a rented house with his assistance for the last year. She reportedly ended her life on Saturday at the house.

Her relatives lodged a complaint alleging foul play in her death and they alleged that she was beaten to death by Mugilan.

Police investigated and found that Mugilan and the deceased had a quarrel and he was present at the time of her suicide. Mugilan was arrested on charges of abetting her to end her life and remanded to judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpling 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)