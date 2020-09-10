Police begin evidence-based patrolling in north Chennai

CHENNAI

10 September 2020 15:51 IST

Based on calls received at the control room and cases registered, patrol vehicles will be stationed at problem spots to deter crime, officials said

In a move to improve visible policing and to reduce law and order problems, the Greater Chennai Police, North, has started Evidence-Based Patrolling -- based on calls received by the modern police control room, and cases registered at police stations. However, residents of north Chennai said that a lot needs to be improved when it comes to crime prevention and law and order maintenance.

There are a total of 32 police stations in GCP, North. “We analysed the law and order calls received by the police control room over the past three years from the jurisdiction of these stations, and also the number of cases registered . We short-listed spots which have witnessed frequent problems and started stationing our patrol vehicles there. We expect the number of law and order problems to reduce due to this form of intervention,” said V. Balakrishnan, Joint Commissioner, North.

The highest number of calls were received from the Tiruvottiyur police station limits. The patrol vehicles from stations that have the least number of calls will be diverted to localities that have seen a high number of calls. On an average, each station has anywhere between one to five problem spots within its jurisdiction. “These vehicles will be stationed at each point for some time, before moving to another spot. This will ensure visible policing and give people a sense of security The time schedule of the patrol vehicles will keep changing,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

A policeman in charge of a patrol vehicle said that the vehicle is stationed at every point for half an hour. “We have been given four to five points. We interact with the public to gain their trust. If we get a call from the control room, we rush to the spot immediately,” said the policeman.

Residents want improvement

Meanwhile residents said that policing needs to be improved in north Chennai. “Considering the population, the number of patrol vehicles should be increased. Besides, if the control room receives calls from a locality frequently complaining about a particular problem, a Commissioner’s special team should be deployed to handle the issue,” said Ganesan Perumal, secretary, Ever Vigilant Citizen Welfare Association in Kodungaiyur.

R. Boopalan, joint secretary, Seeniamman Koil Nagar, TNSCB Tenants Welfare Association in Tondiarpet, said that the police should monitor the CCTV cameras installed in the jurisdiction. “They made residents pool in money and install the cameras. But policemen don’t seem to be monitoring it for crime prevention. If they do, many law and order problems can be identified and stopped. Now, the footage is checked only when a crime or murder takes place,” he said.