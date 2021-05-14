Police set up control room, deliver help to senior citizens in Greater Chennai East zone

CHENNAI:

14 May 2021 15:26 IST

Senior citizens living in Mylapore, Kilpauk, Triplicane who need assistance can contact 044-43252221.

Sixty-five year old David Raja Singh, a resident of Kottur, was surprised when he got a call from the police asking if he needed anything. He said he was finding it hard to get a second dose of Covaxin and they assured to provide help and requested him to visit a centre in Adyar to get vaccinated.

This is a new initiative by the Greater Chennai Police’s East Zone police. They have started a COVID-19 control room to help senior citizens living in Mylapore, Kilpauk and Triplicane.

“I was surprised about how they got my number. They asked me to go to Adyar, but I found it was crowded. I have not followed it up with the police yet. But it is a welcome move. I often see policemen coming to our apartment complex and signing the patta book,” said Mr. Singh.

Another senior citizen who requested help was 83-year-old Anjalai. “When the police called her, she requested for a saree as she had left everything in Perumbakkam where she was living alone. Due to the pandemic, we brought her to our house in Triplicane. She wanted a particular type of saree, but the police could not find it. So we asked them to get food instead. They delivered it within half an hour,” said Aishwarya Rajasekhar, her granddaughter.

V. Balakrishnan, joint commissioner, East, said that they were collecting the details of elderly people living alone. “As of now we have gathered numbers of 1,005 senior citizens living in our jurisdiction. Out of this only 20 have asked for help ranging from getting second dose of vaccine, medicines, food and some even clothes,” he said.

The police also follow up on the condition of the senior citizens regularly. “We ask the local police station to deliver the help and check on the vulnerable senior citizens who mostly live alone. We also arrange an ambulance if they need it to reach hospitals,” said L. Sarojini, inspector, Secretariat Colony, who is heading the control room with a group of women constables.

