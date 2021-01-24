Police open 18 clubs for slum children

Child-friendly: Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal inaugurating clubs for boys and girls.

CHENNAI

24 January 2021 01:42 IST

DCPs urged to rope in resource persons

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Saturday inaugurated 18 boys and girls clubs in north Chennai, which will help children from slum areas in their education and sports.

Boys’ clubs were inaugurated in 2003 as part of the community policing initiative.

Later, they were renamed as boys and girls clubs bringing the latter into the rehabilitative effort. The police have been training children from low income groups and crime-prone areas to help them make a mark in various fields. The Corporation, NGOs and corporate sponsors pitch in with funds. The city has 97 such clubs.

Mr. Aggarwal inaugurated 18 more clubs on Saturday at Ennore Tsunami Nagar. Joint Commissioner of Police (north) V. Balakrishnan and other officials were present.

Mr. Aggarwal said Deputy Commissioners of Police should identify talented children from these clubs and help them write competitive examinations and participate in sports competitions. He wanted the police officers to collaborate with resource persons and education centres to provide free coaching to the children.