Police launch search for DMK functionary for murder of ward member

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 20:12 IST

The Somangalam police are searching for a woman DMK functionary who along with her associates allegedly murdered a a ward member in Naduveerapattu village, near Padappai, in Kancheepuram on Monday.

Police identified the victim as Sathish, 31, a DMK ward member of Naduveerapattu village, and the accused as Logeshwari alias Esther, 45, who is also a DMK functionary. Both had previous enmity since Sathish lodged a complaint against her for reselling liquor obtained from a Tasmac outlet.

One of Logeshwari’s associates asked Sathish to meet him on the pretext of helping them settle their dispute amicably. Then, she and the others murdered him and dumped the body in a nearby area on Monday. The police recovered the body and began investigating. Logeshwari and her associates went on the run.

A senior police said, “We have intensified our search to nab the accused who are on the run. They will be nabbed very soon.” Logeshwari has a criminal case against her for allegedly murdering her husband.

