Police focus on crowded junctions to drive home message on COVID-19

CHENNAI

16 July 2020 00:02 IST

At 9 a.m., a patrol team takes to the mike and urges people near the junction EVR Road-Raja Muthiah Road junction not to come out of their houses unnecessarily. A policewoman on the mike appeals to the public to wear masks when they step out and maintain physical distance in public places.

“Frequently clean your hands with sanitisers. Only through such personal hygiene activities, we will not contract coronavirus and contain its spread. Please cooperate with us to fight the pandemic. It is an appeal from the Greater Chennai Police to make the city free from the virus,” she appeals repeatedly.

After the new Commissioner of Police took charge, there has been shift in the strategy of the city police. The police campaign in crowd places like markets and traffic junctions to drive home the message.

Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told The Hindu, “We have been doing awareness campaigns for a long time. Apart from enforcement of COVID-19 norms, such as wearing masks and maintaining personal distance, we have been doing awareness campaigns in different areas at different timings.”

“We have now changed strategy. Now, awareness campaigns are conducted at almost all the main junctions during peak hour traffic simultaneously. Public watching the awareness campaign at junctions will definitely carry the message home. It is to emphasise to the public not to lower their guard,” he said.

The Commissioner visited market places on Wednesday. Mr. Aggarwal said: “Wherever public gathers in more numbers like Ritchie Street, Pudupet, Kothawalchavadi, we have made special arrangements. We are involving the traders’ association at these markets to ensure physical distancing.”