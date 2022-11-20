Police find body floating in a lake in Tiruvallur

November 20, 2022 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruttani police are verifying records of man missing complaints after a body was found floating in the lake of Pappireddypalli village on November 19 evening. 

A senior official of the Tiruvallur district police said the Thiruttani police were alerted by the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Dillibabu of Amirthapuram village about a body found floating in the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the information, the police retrieved the body and sent it to Thiruttani Government Hospital for post-mortem. In the meantime, the police found the victim to be around 35-year-old man and have started verifying records of man missing complaints to identify the victim.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  4. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to find the cause of death and whether he had drowned or was murdered and dumped in the lake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US