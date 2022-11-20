Police find body floating in a lake in Tiruvallur

November 20, 2022 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thiruttani police are verifying records of man missing complaints after a body was found floating in the lake of Pappireddypalli village on November 19 evening.

A senior official of the Tiruvallur district police said the Thiruttani police were alerted by the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Dillibabu of Amirthapuram village about a body found floating in the lake.

Based on the information, the police retrieved the body and sent it to Thiruttani Government Hospital for post-mortem. In the meantime, the police found the victim to be around 35-year-old man and have started verifying records of man missing complaints to identify the victim.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to find the cause of death and whether he had drowned or was murdered and dumped in the lake.

