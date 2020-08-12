Police bust ‘home services’ racket, rescue seven women

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 23:16 IST

Four persons arrested; the accused used to lure customers with online ads

The city police busted an online prostitution racket and arrested four persons who ran a website. Seven women in the 20-23 age group were rescued and sent to the Government Special Home for Women.

Based on specific information received by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, V. Vikraman through his public contact number, a special team of police personnel worked on the operation for more than a week. The special team mounted surveillance on a group of women operating from a car near a popular restaurant on theVelachery-Tambaram Main Road.

When confronted by the police, the women gave evasive replies. Sustained interrogation revealed that the women were part of a group operating from a house in Rose Nagar, Kovilambakkam.

They nabbed a woman who was running the sex racket and found that the kingpin was M. Rajesh, 31, a resident of Kundrathur.

Modus operandi

The police said Rajesh used to post advertisements on a website offering “Home Services” and “Escort Services”. Whoever called him, he would send the women depending on the requirement of the customers.

The police arrested Rajesh, his accomplices Poornima, 21, of Saidapet, Mohan, 31, of Sivaganga district, and Sundar, 28, of Kottivakkam. A car and 10 mobile phones were recovered from them.

Mr. Vikraman said: “The online service providers should know what is traded on the platform. They can’t wash their hands of from such illegal activities. We will continue to conduct similar raids.”