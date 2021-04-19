Police booth near Virugambakkam market is in a deplorable condition

19 April 2021 10:02 IST

The facility does not have power and water supply

The police booth on Arcot Road, near the common market in Virugambakkam, does not inspire confidence or pride in it occupants.

The small structure has cracks on its roof and side walls. Their is no electricity supply.

Attached to the Virugambakkam police station, the booth was opened in year 2000 to monitor the movement of vehicles and people.

Advertising

Advertising

The police booth is also meant for traffic police to take rest.

“Weather-beaten, this booth needs to be renovated. The plastering is peeling off. Further, there is no water supply,” says a duty police.

Besides, there is a garbage bin near the entrance of the booth. During weekends, the bin can be seen overflowing with garbage, and some of it would be found at the booth’s entrance. Police personnel would often have to remove the waste before entering the booth.

Repeated requests to Greater Chennai Corporation to have the bin shifted some distance away have gone unheeded. The road is at a level much higher than that of booth, a factor causing water stagnation around it when it rains. Further, sewage stagnation is another broblem encountered around the booth.

A police official says, “Steps will be taken to give a facelift to the police booth at the earliest.”