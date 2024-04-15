ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest two for kidnapping baby girl from Chennai Central Station

April 15, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The child belonged to a couple from West Bengal who had been sleeping at the station; police said they managed to track down the kidnappers and rescue the child after a tip-off from an autorickshaw driver

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway police (GRP) of the Chennai Central railway  station arrested two persons for kidnapping a one-and-half-year-old baby girl on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The two were arrested based on information shared by an autorickshaw driver to the Ennore police, when the duo tried to sell the baby at the Tsunami Nagar quarters. 

A senior official of the GRP said Sujith Mondal and his wife, Sanjana of West Bengal, were sleeping along with their baby daughter at the Central railway station when the child was kidnapped early on Sunday. Based on a complaint filed by the parents, the Central GRP registered a case, and during their investigation, scrutinised closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, and found the child had been taken by two persons. 

In the meantime, the kidnappers had taken a share autorickshw driven by Nandakumar, to Tiruvottiyur. They got down there without paying their fare, and boarded another share autorickshaw. Nandakumar followed the second share autorickshaw, which was proceeding to the Tsunami Nagar quarters. He also alerted the Ennore police who rushed to the spot and arrested the two persons and rescued the baby girl. 

The Central station GRP arrested the two persons identified as R. Selvam and N. Karthik belonging to Tiruvottiyur. 

