Police arrest autorickshaw driver accused of sexual assault

The Semmanchery police have arrested the autorickshaw driver, C. Selvam, 40, against whom a sexual harassment complaint was filed by a college student on Tuesday.

The student, studying at a private media college in Taramani, had given a complaint against the driver, accusing him of touching her inappropriately when she and her friend had gone to a hotel in Semmanchery on Sunday night.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, confirming the arrest, said the accused was picked up from his house in Thiruvanmiyur. Selvam was arrested under two sections, including the harassment of women, he added.

The autorickshaw driver was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison on Tuesday.