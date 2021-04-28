PMK wants all liquor outlets closed

CHENNAI

28 April 2021

Night and Sunday lockdowns have not delivered results, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for keeping the Tasmac liquor stores open and demanded that the liquor stores be shut down to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that liquor stores continue to be a major reason for the increase in infections and demanded its closure.

“Puducherry has closed liquor outlets despite the fact that the sale of liquor is important for its economy. It is a daring decision.

“Tamil Nadu government should also take similar measures and close liquor stores immediately,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the night and Sunday lockdowns haven’t delivered results in the Tamil Nadu’s fight against the spread of COVID-19, which has resulted in shutting down of more businesses such as salons, restaurants, malls, cinemas, gyms and other places.

“However, the liquor stores continue to function. It is not right for the government to think that COVID-19 will be spread in gyms and restaurants but not through liquor stores. It could be easily spread in the crowd. This should be avoided,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that keeping liquor stores open would lead to poor people spending money to buy liquor at a time when the economy is stumbling.