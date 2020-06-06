PMK condoles death of soldier

CHENNAI

06 June 2020 23:38 IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi on Saturday condoled the death of soldier Madhiazhagan who was from Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

He had died in the shelling by Pakistani army along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

In a statement, the party said that India’s enemies are using the COVID-19 situation to attack the country. “Soldiers such as Madhiazhagan had bravely fought the Paksitani forces and thwarted their plans. There are many from Tamil Nadu who have laid their lives to protect their country. The State government should build a memorial,” he said.

