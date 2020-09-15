Philatelic Bureau to hold art contest for children

CHENNAI

The Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road HPO, is organising a drawing competition for designing special covers with COVID-19 as the theme.

The COVID-19 Special Cover Design Competition is open for children between ages eight and 14. The theme will include the causes, consequences and prevention of COVID-19, according to a press release.

The entry fee is ₹200. The amount should be sent either by money order addressed to “The Supervisor (Philatelic Bureau), Anna Road HPO, Chennai-600 002” or by cheque drawn in the name of “The Chief Postmaster, Anna Road HPO, Chennai-600002”. The last date for receipt of entry fee and for sending in entries is September 30. The entry fee will be utilised for opening of a new philately deposit account in the name of the participant through which the new release of commemorative stamps will be dispatched until the amount is exhausted. If the participant already has a philately deposit account, the amount can be used to recharge their account.

The drawings should be sent to “The Supervisor (Philatelic Bureau), Anna Road Head Post Office, Chennai-600002” through speed post. Details such as name of child, school, standard, age, residential address and mobile number should be mentioned on the speed post cover. Only one entry per child is accepted.

The competition will be conducted in two categories — primary (age eight to 10) and secondary (age 11 to 14). The first three entries from each category would be awarded with cash prizes of ₹2,500, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 respectively, the release said.