Periyar statue roundtana on Anna Salai to be redesigned

The cement concrete wall demolished. The size of the oblong feature has been reduced to provide smoother riding comfort and better visibility to motorists. 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 23, 2022 08:27 IST

The cement concrete wall around the Periyar statue rountana on Anna Salai has been demolished. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The Highways Department will make a fresh design for the roundtana at Periyar statue on Anna Salai. The size of the oblong feature has been reduced to provide smoother riding comfort and better visibility to motorists. 

The cement concrete wall that had come up in the middle of the busy road has been removed. This follows a report in these columns on September 4 about motorists being not comfortable with its size and shape. “Apart from the media report, there were complaints from the public as well as suggestions from the police stating that the roundtana was too huge and taking up too much space,” said an official. 

In the new design, less space would be taken up, a small pathway would be created inside the roundtana so that those coming to garland the statue can do so without any obstructions and the sayings on the plaques at the base can be read freely. 

Kannan, who crosses the junction daily to reach his place of work, said the removal of the wall was a welcome move. “It comes as a big relief. To go to Swami Sivananda Salai, one had to first swerve left and take a right and then take a slight swerve. We are not on some village road to take such swerves,” he pointed out. 

The traffic island at the opening of Swami Sivananda Salai too would be redesigned to ensure smooth traffic flow. 

