Pastor arrested for rape of minor girl

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 22:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Women Police, Mamallapuram, has arrested a 58-year-old pastor on charges of raping a minor girl and impregnating her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the offender was identified as Charles, 58, and was running a home for children in Vayalur. The accused allegedly raped the girl and impregnated her. She was delivered of a baby in 2021. He took them to a woman in Thirumangalam and left them with her. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The All Women Police, Mamallapuram, booked a case under the POCSO Act. The police had launched a search. Following secret information, a special team nabbed him at a hotel in Koyambedu and remanded him in judicial custody. The police sources said his son was an accused in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app