ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger arrested at Chennai airport for smuggling animals

April 17, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

On April 12, Customs officials found 484 red-eared slider turtles and nine African spurred tortoises in his check-in baggage

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger who flew in from Bangkok has been arrested at the airport for attempting to smuggle animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mohamed Mubeen, a resident of Pattukottai, arrived from Bangkok on April 12, Customs officials found 484 red-eared slider turtles and nine African spurred tortoises in his check-in baggage, a press release said.

Upon inquiry, the officials found that S. Ravikumar, who is posted as an havaldar, TSP VI, Battalion, Madurai, in the Tamil Nadu Police was supposed to receive the animals. He was also apprehended.

“The recipient is a habitual offender who was arrested for the illegal possession, transportation, and trading of Indian Star Tortoise (Geochelone elegans) in February 2022 by the Andhra Police Special Enforcement Bureau,” the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both Mubeen and Ravikumar were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US