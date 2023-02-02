Panel recommends grant of CRZ for Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Corridor project

February 02, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) has recommended the proposal for grant of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the construction of the 20-km four-lane wide ₹5,721-crore elevated corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal.

During its deliberations, the EAC suggested that the design and construction of piers shall be done in consultation with the Public Works Department as they were managing the Cooum River Restoration project. If the piles constructed for the project and abandoned were proposed to be used in the project, their structural aspects should be vetted through IIT-Madras or other reputed agencies.

It recommended the proposal for CRZ clearance subject to certain conditions, including construction of piers in areas crossing the river should be undertaken in consultation with the State PWD. Pillars and pile caps should not affect the flow of water in the river during flood and normal conditions.

Excavated material should not be dumped in waterbodies or adjacent areas. The site shall be restored to its near original condition after completion of construction of the corridor.

Temporary structures raised for construction activity on land, intertidal tidal area and creek should be removed within one month of completing construction activity. The conditions stipulated by the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority issued vide its letter No. 18818/EC.3/2022-1, dated December 5, 2022, shall be followed.

Sources in the Water Resources Department said the department had already provided no-objection certificate for the work to be resumed. The Cooum river has a maximum flood carrying capacity of 22,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) in the city limits between Maduravoyal and the river mouth. The Expert Appraisal Committee had suggested that the Water Resources Department had to be consulted for design and construction of new piers.

The department is one of the implementing agencies of the Integrated Cooum Eco-Restoration project under the aegis of Chennai Rivers Restoration Project. The department would continue to carry out flood mitigation and emergency works during the implementation of the project, sources added.