Pandemic casts shadow over Tiruvottiyur, Gudiyatham bypolls

CHENNAI

31 May 2020 23:52 IST

CEO says he is yet to hear from EC; enforcing safety norms cited as a challenge

With personal distancing likely to be the norm for some more time to come in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty prevails over conducting the byelections to Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyatham Assembly constituencies within the normal stipulated six months ending in August.

Tiruvottiyur Assembly seat fell vacant on February 27 following the death of DMK leader and former Minister K.P.P. Samy.

Gudiyatham seat had fallen vacant the following day owing to the passing of S. Kathavarayan, also of the DMK.

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to decide about even holding elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, originally scheduled for March 26 and postponed later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last four years, in Tamil Nadu, due to different reasons, bypolls to 21 Assembly constituencies were held well after the six-month-period of becoming vacant.

Section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which stipulates time limit for filling vacancies, enables the EC to conclude, after having consultation with the Union government that it would not be able to hold byelection within the prescribed period.

Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said there has not been any reference to him from the EC after the imposition of lockdown a couple of months ago.

The Hindu sent queries to the EC on its plan for the bypoll and whether there has been any discussion on regulating polls in general and campaigning by candidates adhering to the personal distancing. The Commission’s spokesperson responded that “the matter is under consideration.

When the matter is decided by the Commission, we will inform about it.” Pointing out that the pandemic is “no joke,” Naresh Gupta, former CEO, acknowledged that there will be practical difficulties in holding the bypolls under the given circumstances.

Apart from issues involved in enforcing the precautionary norms at the time of campaigning by parties and contestants, the chances of personal distancing norms being observed at each polling booth, where there will be two polling officers and one presiding officer apart from agents of candidates, were “very slim”, he pointed out.

Besides, at the time of applying indelible ink on the forefinger of a voter’s left hand, the adherence to the norm would be tested, Mr Gupta added.