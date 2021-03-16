Palaniswami must prove allegation on Jayalalithaa’s death, says Stalin

Election frenzy: DMK president M.K. Stalin campaigning in Tiruvarur on Monday.

Hitting the campaign trail in Tiruvarur, a constituency that was represented by his father M. Karunanidhi, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to initiate legal action against him and prove his allegation that the DMK was responsible for the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Stalin came down heavily on the Chief Minister for levelling unsubstantiated allegations. “If he has the guts, let him file a case against me,” he said.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK’s election manifesto, Mr. Stalin said it was nothing but a “photocopy” of the DMK’s manifesto. The DMK, once voted to power, would resolve people’s problems within 100 days. The over 500 assurances in the DMK manifesto would definitely be implemented, Mr. Stalin added.

The launch of the DMK’s campaign from Tiruvarur in the 2019 Lok Sabha election had led to the party achieving a massive victory, he said.

The DMK leader called upon the electorate to give a strong mandate in the forthcoming Assembly election also. He expressed the confidence that the party would sweep the election.

Introducing the DMK nominees — Poondi K. Kalaivanan, T.R.B. Rajaa, S. Jothiraman and S.K. Vetharathinam for Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Nannilam and Vedaranyam constituencies respectively, and alliance partner CPI’s candidate K. Marimuthu for Thiruthuraipoondi on the eastern bank of the Kamalalayam tank in Tiruvarur town — Mr. Stalin asked the electorate to help him realise his ambition of returning to Tiruvarur as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after May 2.

“I have visited this town in various capacities both in the party and in the State government. Today, I have come here as the chief ministerial candidate and am standing before you. This is the happiest moment in my life,” Mr. Stalin said.