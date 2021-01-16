Over 80 lakh in Chennai to get COVID-19 vaccine in 4 months, Corporation Commissioner says

CHENNAI

The immunisation programme will be launched at all 140 primary health centres, 19 community health centres and other Corporation buildings such as schools eventually, Commissioner G. Prakash said

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to administer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to over 80 lakh residents in the city in four months, said Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

Launching the COVID-19 immunisation programme in the city on Saturday, he said the first phase of the immunisation has been launched for more than 85,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the city. “The first phase will be completed in 10 days. A total of 72,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Chennai have registered on the CO-WIN platform of the Central government,” he said.

The Chennai Corporation launched the immunisation drive at 12 locations, including Injambakkam, where he spoke.

“The Corporation has received 66,370 doses for the first phase. Cold storage facilities have been readied in the city. Training for 572 vaccinators and 1,716 supporting staff has been completed in the city. The immunisation programme will be launched in all the 140 primary health centres, 19 community health centres and other Corporation buildings such as schools subsequently,” he said.

“The Corporation will start vaccinating other frontline workers such as police, media persons and sanitary officers in the second phase. Senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities will get vaccines in the third phase. Pregnant women and persons below 18 years of age will not be covered in the immunisation drive,” he said.

“We can look forward to a safe 2021 after the immunisation. But we have to take precautions, including wearing masks and physical distancing until the completion of the immunisation programme,” the Corporation Commissioner said.

The Corporation has made arrangements for patients’ waiting facilities to monitor reactions 30 minutes after the immunisation of an individual. Residents have been advised to get the second dose 28 days after the first dose.

Urging all the residents to get vaccinated at Corporation facilities free of cost, he said, “This is the largest immunisation programme in the world. Residents will get a message about the centres and date of immunisation after registration online. The data will be used for research. The COVID vaccine is 100% safe.”