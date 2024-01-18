ADVERTISEMENT

Over 60,000 people visited Chennai’s Vandalur zoo during Pongal holidays

January 18, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The zoo had taken several measures in anticipation of the crowds, including the deployment of additional Forest Department staff and police personnel

The Hindu Bureau

As crowds at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, surged over the Pongal holidays, the zoo administration ensured children were given hand tags with their parent’s mobile numbers on them, to ensure easy identification | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 60,000 people visited the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur over the Pongal holidays, from January 14 to 17, 2024. According to an official release, the visitor count was 17,913 on January 15; 18,812 on January 16 and 23,237 on January 17 (Kaanum Pongal).

Anticipating the huge visitor count over the holidays, the zoo management had taken several measures in collaboration with the district administration, district police and other departments. This included deploying 130 Forest Department staff and 100 police personnel to manage crowds in the zoo; children under five years being given hand tags with their parents phone numbers on them for safety; medical help-desks and extra shuffle services.

On January 16 and 17, around 12,000 children under eight years of age were provided with hand tags for their safety and for easy identification, along with a parent’s contact number. No untoward incident was reported, as per the press release.

