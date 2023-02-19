Over 30 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Chennai

February 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police, as part of its drive conducted between February 12 and 18, seized more than 30 kg of banned tobacco consisting of 22 kg of gutkha and 9 kg of mava. Forty-two cases were registered and 43 persons were arrested in this connection.

A senior official said the Adambakkam police, based on a tip-off, checked a house at Kakkan Nagar and found two persons — V. Thindukumar Thandi and his relative Pramod Thandi — running a mava manufacturing unit. The police seized 8 kg of mava and four wet grinders used for producing the tobacco product.

In another case, the Peravallur police raided a tea shop on 20th Street of G.K.M. Colony and found over 7 kg of gutkha packets hidden in a room. The police arrested M. Siddiq of the same locality.

All the arrested persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

