Over ₹20 lakh collected as fine for ticketless travel in a single day

October 13, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

This is the highest single-day fine collection for this financial year in the Chennai Division of Southern Railway

The Hindu Bureau

Teams of 539 ticket checking staff conducted intensive drives in suburban, mail, and express trains. Photo: File | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway during a mass ticket checking drive collected more than ₹20 lakh in fines on Friday. This is the highest single-day fine collection for this financial year. In a press release, the division said teams of 539 ticket checking staff conducted intensive drives in suburban, mail, and express trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel. During the drive, a record amount of ₹20.19 lakh was collected as fines. A total of 4,404 cases of unauthorised travel were registered.

