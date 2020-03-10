Order in case against Rajinikanth today

Chennai

10 March 2020 01:31 IST

DVK had moved court against actor

A magistrate court in Egmore deferred pronouncement of judgment to Tuesday in a case relating to a petition filed against actor Rajinikanth by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK).

The petitioners sought a direction to the police to register a case against Mr. Rajinikanth in connection with his comments at the 50th anniversary celebrations of Thuglak magazine.

R. Umapathy, Chennai district secretary of DVK, has filed a petition in II Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore, for a direction to the police to register a case against Mr. Rajinikanth and file a final report after conducting investigation.

The II Metropolitan Magistrate, Rosyln Durai, had posted the matter for pronouncement of judgment on Monday.

S. Arumugam, advocate, filed an intervening petition in the court. His advocate S.Namo Narayan contended that the petition filed by Mr. Umapathy is an abuse of process of law.

Conscious Ilango, advocate for Mr. Umapathy, said that the intervention petition was not maintainable and the petitioner had no locus standi.

After hearing both sides, Magistrate Ms. Rosyln Durai adjourned the matter for pronouncement of order on Tuesday.