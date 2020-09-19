Open drain in Madipakkam posing a risk to the safety of road users

A section of the stormwater drain at the intersection of Medavakkam Main Road and Vigneshwara Nagar First Street in Madipakkam. Photo: special arrangement

19 September 2020 21:42 IST

There have been instances of pedestrians and cyclists falling into the drain, says a residents’ federation

Apart from being a sanitation issue, a section of the stormwater drain near the intersection of Medavakkam Main Road and Vigneshwara Nagar First Street in Madipakkam is posing a risk to the safety of road users. Because, the drain has been kept open.

The Federation of Moovarasampet Welfare Associations wants the State Highways Department to have the drain covered soon, as there have been many instances of pedestrians and cyclists falling into it.

G. P. Babu, secretary of Federation, says, “It is the main stormwater drain on Medavakkam Main Road. It had been dug up more than a year ago to link stormwater drains from Madipakkam to Keezhkattalai Lake. The work did not see any further progress. Medavakkam Main Road witnesses heavy traffic, and on this section, when pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists keep to the side of the road to stay away from speeding vehicles, they run the risk of missing their balance and falling into the wide open drain. To add to our woes, the road is poorly-lit.” As it has been kept open, all kinds of waste including construction debris are being dumped into it.

Another issue

The Federation has also drawn attention to how the Greater Chennai Corporation has spread sand over a battered portion of Vigneshwara Nagar First Street instead of having it relaid with bitumen coating.

“Motorcyclists and cyclists skid on the sandy section while taking a left turn to enter Vigneshwara Nagar First Street. A few days ago, a youngster and his mother were about to fall from a two-wheeler while negotiating through this sandy section,” says Babu.

The Federation wants the State Highways Department and Greater Chennai Corporation to address the respective issues.