Online applications for building approval and land reclassification to open in all districts from September 15

The mode will facilitate quick processing

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 00:53 IST

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning will start accepting online applications for proposals pertaining to building construction and reclassification of land in the districts of Tamil Nadu.

As part of initiatives to promote single window clearance for town planning, the online applications will be accepted from September 15. Online mode of submitting applications for layout approval has already been implemented. The online mode will facilitate quick processing of applications pertaining to town planning.

