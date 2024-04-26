ADVERTISEMENT

One more suspect held for murder of real estate businessman in Taramani 

April 26, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested one more suspect in connection with the murder of a real- estate businessman on Gandhi Road, Velachery.

On March, 29, the real-estate businessman V.Palanisamy, 60, was hacked to death by a gang while he was walking along with another person on Gandhi Road, Velachery. In connection with the murder, police investigated and had already arrested eight men including prime suspect Sethupathi Pandian. Police said that Palanisamy was murdered by the gang which was launched by Sethupathi Pandian as the former had cheated him to the tune of Rs. 50 lakh

Now police have arrested C. Senthil, 44, another suspect of Ramanathapuram District who was also involved in the crime. Totally nine persons were arrested in connection with the murder case. EOM

