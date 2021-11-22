Old train numbers restored

CHENNAI

22 November 2021 00:58 IST

CRIS and railway regional data centres complete the task in six days

The Southern Railway has reverted to the original numbers for 314 trains as they existed before COVID-19. The work was completed within a week by CRIS along with five regional data centres of Southern Railway. The restoration of old numbers comes in the wake of the Railway Board, through a circular on November 12, instructing the Southern Railway to operate trains as per pre-COVID schedule and fares.

According to a release, the CRIS and the five regional data centres completed the task within six days against the scheduled seven-day period. The Southern Railway has reduced the fares of 39 trains and 47 trains of South-Western Railway.

Unreserved coaches would be reintroduced in a phased manner, it added.

Advertising

Advertising