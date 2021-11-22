Old train numbers restored
CRIS and railway regional data centres complete the task in six days
The Southern Railway has reverted to the original numbers for 314 trains as they existed before COVID-19. The work was completed within a week by CRIS along with five regional data centres of Southern Railway. The restoration of old numbers comes in the wake of the Railway Board, through a circular on November 12, instructing the Southern Railway to operate trains as per pre-COVID schedule and fares.
According to a release, the CRIS and the five regional data centres completed the task within six days against the scheduled seven-day period. The Southern Railway has reduced the fares of 39 trains and 47 trains of South-Western Railway.
Unreserved coaches would be reintroduced in a phased manner, it added.