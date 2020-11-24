Office space provided for inquiry committee against Anna University V-C

CHENNAI

24 November 2020 16:41 IST

Retired judge P. Kalaiyarasan was appointed to inquire into allegations of corruption and financial irregularities levelled against Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa

The State government has created an office space at the Podhigai campus on P.S. Kumarasamy Raja Salai (Greenways Road) to enable retired judge P. Kalaiyarasan to conduct the inquiry against M.K. Surappa, Vice Chancellor of Anna University.

Mr. Kalaiyarasan was appointed to inquire into allegations of corruption and financial irregularities levelled against the V-C by three persons. They claimed that he had siphoned ₹280 crore from the University.

Advertising

Advertising

Complaints may be sent in writing, within 10 days from November 25, to the O/o Inquiry Authority, (Allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, Anna University), Podhigai Campus, P.S. Kumarasamy Raja Salai, Greenways Road, Chennai 6000028. Alternatively, complainants may also be emailed to inquirycomn.vc.annauniv@gmail.com.