No fresh COVID case in two districts

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 20:46 IST

On a day when Tamil Nadu logged another 463 fresh cases of COVID-19, two districts - Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram - reported no new case, while 22 districts recorded fewer than 10 fresh cases each.

Chennai continued to top the table with 82 people testing positive for the infection. Coimbatore followed with 62 cases, while there were 28 cases in Kanyakumari, 26 in Chengalpattu and 24 in Salem. Of the 22 districts which clocked cases in single digits, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Theni had one case each.

The State has so far reported 35,71,030 cases of COVID-19. The number of active cases dropped below 5,000. There are 4,990 active cases, of which 2,128 are in Chennai.

A total of 483 people, including 96 in Chennai and 69 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries stood at 35,28,004.

As many as 18,717 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,90,01,920.

As of Sunday’s data, Tiruppur accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State at 6.5%. Coimbatore followed with a positivity rate of 5.5% and Krishnagiri had 5.3%.

