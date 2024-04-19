ADVERTISEMENT

Nine suspects held for robbery in Mylapore 

April 19, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mylapore Police has so far arrested nine suspects in connection with a robbery of Rs.1.5 crore from the staff of a private engineering college. 

Police sources said the engineering college has been functioning in Thalambur. Vinodh Kumar of Mylapore who is manager of the college was carrying Rs. 1.5 crore in a bag in a bike to the chairman’s house in Kotturpuram on April 2nd night.  A gang who came on bikes waylaid him and robbed the cash bag from him. Based on his complaint, Mylapore Police registered a case and arrested Dileep and Dinesh Kumar of Vyasarpadi and seven others. 

They had stashed the cash at a woman’s house in Red Hills and police recovered Rs. 39 lakh. Further investigation is on to recover the remaining amount.

