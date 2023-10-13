ADVERTISEMENT

NGT asks for report on garbage removal from Kosasthalaiyar river near Puzhal

October 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Bench of the tribunal issued the notices to various authorities, including the Tiruvallur Collector, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Naravarikuppam town panchayat

The Hindu Bureau

The Bench had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report about how a stretch of the Kosasthalaiyar in Puzhal had become a garbage dump for neighbouring town panchayats in Tiruvallur district. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed government authorities, including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Naravarikuppam town panchayat, to file reports on the removal of garbage from Kosasthalaiyar river near Puzhal and measures to prevent further waste dumping.

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report about how a stretch of the Kosasthalaiyar in Puzhal had become a garbage dump for neighbouring town panchayats in Tiruvallur district.

According to the news report, the Naravarikuppam panchayat had dumped waste on the banks of the river near the outlet of the Puzhal reservoir, with a nearly 250-m stretch reeking of foul odour. The bench had issued notices to the Tiruvallur Collector, Public Works Department, Kosasthalaiyar Basin Division, Naravarikuppam town panchayat, Director of Town Panchayats, and the TNPCB.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 10, the Bench noted that the TNPCB had not yet filed a report and directed all authorities to submit their responses. “Let the authorities file their respective reports as to whether the waste dumped in the Kosasthalaiyar has been removed, and what actions they have taken to prevent further dumping of waste as well,” it ordered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US